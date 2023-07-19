Lavrov says Russia respects Iran sovereignty following row over Persian Gulf islands

Lavrov, in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, pointed to Russia’s “commitment to all principles of the United Nations Charter, including the ones related to countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

During the phone call, the top Iranian diplomat expressed surprise over the articles related to the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf included in a joint statement issued by Russia and the countries on the southern coast of the Persian Gulf, emphasizing that the islands belong to Iran historically and permanently.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity has never been and is never up for negotiations,” he added.

Amirabdollahian said, however, that Iran-Russia ties enjoy strong foundations, stressing that no action should be taken to harm the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Russia has recently signed a joint communique with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the end of a ministerial meeting in Moscow that supported the United Arab Emirates’ efforts in pursuing sovereignty over the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers also referred to the developments in the Caucasus region, and laid emphasis on the framework of regional negotiations, including a format known as the 3+3 comprising Iran, Russia, Turkey, the Azerbaijan Republic, Armenia and Georgia.

In addition, Amirabdollahian and Lavrov discussed the convening of a second meeting of the foreign ministers of Syria, Iran, Russia and Turkey over the Syria situation.