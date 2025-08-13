Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Larijani reaffirms Iran’s support for Lebanon’s unity and resistance

By IFP Editorial Staff

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has underlined Tehran’s commitment to Lebanon’s unity, independence, and resistance during a visit to Beirut.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani said Iran views Lebanon as a “dear friend” with a long history of close relations.

Referring to Lebanon’s role in resisting the Zionist regime’s aggression, Larijani praised “the heroism of Lebanese men, including martyr Hassan Nasrallah” and stressed that unity among Lebanon’s people is essential for its future progress.

The Iranian security chief  reiterated that Iran seeks strong and independent regional states, in contrast to foreign powers that “seek to only impose their will”.

While rejecting any notion of imposing conditions, Larijani said, “We have brought no plan for Lebanon…decisions should be made by the Lebanese themselves in consultation with the resistance”.

He criticized US-backed proposals with fixed timelines, warning that external pressures could achieve through diplomacy what the Zionist regime failed to achieve militarily.

On the question of Hezbollah’s disarmament, Larijani made clear that Iran does not interfere in other nations’ internal affairs, adding, “Resistance was not created by order, and it will not disappear by order”.

He underlined that Hezbollah is a national asset for Lebanon and the wider Muslim world.

When asked if Iran would militarily support Lebanon in case of intensified Israeli attacks, he responded, “If the Lebanese government asks for help, we will help”.

Larijani also said Iran is ready to help Lebanon with its reconstruction effort, provided that the government facilitates broader international cooperation.

He further urged Lebanese citizens to “know who your friend is”.

Larijani said Israel is the true aggressor, while Iran and the resistance have defended Lebanon’s sovereignty.

