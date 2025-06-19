IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicySecurity

Larijani: Israeli bombings unified Iranian nation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Larijani

Ali Larijani, a senior advisor to Iran's Leader, said recent Israeli bombings failed to fracture Iranian society and instead reinforced national unity.

He stressed that the Iranian people, proud of their dignity, have always resisted attempts to undermine it—whether through negotiation or coercion.

Larijani noted that US President Donald Trump misjudged the Iranian people by trying to sway them with messages and threats, unaware of their deep-seated resentment toward him.
“His approach only fueled more discontent,” he said.

Referring to the recent Zionist attacks, Larijani stated: “They expected the bombings to create divisions, but the opposite happened—political factions across the spectrum, even some opposition abroad, rallied behind the armed forces because the issue was national defense.”

He added that Iran’s people showed patience and wisdom, enduring hardships while supporting the military, thus altering the strategic equation.
He emphasized that nations with deep-rooted civilizations stand united in times of crisis.

Larijani warned that wars may begin through reckless decisions, but must end through wisdom. “If we show resolve now, it will shorten the war. If we waver, we risk prolonging it and losing our dignity,” he said.

He stressed that resistance today can shift the future of the entire region.

