Kuwait Reaffirms Respect for Iran’s Sovereignty after Controversy

In a Sunday meeting with Iran’s Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani, Al-Jarallah emphasized that his country’s policy is based upon respecting the sovereignty of other nations, observing the principles of good-neighbourliness, and non-interference in the internal affairs of the other states.

Pointing to a recent meeting between Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq al-Ghanim and member of the al-Ahwaziya terrorist group which has irritated Tehran, the Kuwaiti deputy foreign minister said the private gathering has been held without permission from the Kuwaiti bodies.

Al-Jarallah noted that the relevant Kuwaiti institutions have launched legal procedures against the controversial move.

The deputy minister finally reaffirmed Kuwait’s respect for the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the Iranian city of Ahvaz.

In the meantime, Kuwaiti lawmaker Khalil Abul has on Sunday sent a message to Marzouq al-Ghanim to voice protest against his meeting with a member of the al-Ahwaziya terrorist group.

Criticizing Al-Ghanim for hosting the anti-Iran group, Abul said hosting the separatist group has been “in vain and politically dangerous”, IRNA reported.

Such measures are not in the interests of Kuwait, Abdul told the Kuwaiti parliament speaker, stressing that formal support for an armed group which is against a neighboring country is unacceptable.

On Saturday, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Kuwaiti chargé d’affaires to Tehran in protest at the meeting of Kuwaiti officials with the representative of al-Ahwaziya terrorist group.