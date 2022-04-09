Khatibzadeh: Israel racism and repression root causes of tensions

Reacting to the recent developments in occupied Palestine, Khatibzadeh said the defenseless people of Palestine have a legitimate, clear and natural right to fight against the occupiers in response to the repeated desecrations of the scared sites of al-Quds by the Zionists and the usurper regime of Israel’s crimes and aggression against people who face harsh hardships and deprivation in the holy city of al-Quds and other Palestinian territories.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people’s fight for freedom.

Khatibzadeh urged all nations, governments and international bodies to move toward providing the Palestinian people with security in line with the principle of legitimate defense against occupation and terrorist activities by the apartheid Zionist regime and to prevent the aggression and brutal crimes of Zionists in Palestine.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the only solution to the Palestine crisis is to hold a referendum with the participation of the real residents of Palestine.

Khatibzadeh noted that given the defiant, law-evading and pledge-breaking nature of the fake Zionist regime, resistance is the only choice of the occupied nation of Palestine to force this occupying regime to accept a democratic solution for the liberation of the holy city of al-Quds and the determination of the fate of Palestine.