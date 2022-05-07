Khatibzadeh: Normalization with Israel encouraging violence

Khatibzadeh made the comment in reaction to the fresh Israeli forces’ attacks on Palestinians worshippers and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Khatibzadeh emphasized the need for the unity of the Islamic world to defend Palestine and save al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site.

He condemned the Zionists’ repeated attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque and the brutal attacks by Israeli forces on worshipers and defenders of Palestinian holy sites.

Khatibzadeh added occupation and the occupiers are on the decline, and the struggle against the usurpers of al-Quds and Palestine is a natural, legitimate and legal right of the Palestinian people.

The foreign ministry spokesman called on nations, governments and regional as well as international organizations to help the Palestinians defend themselves against the Zionist occupiers.