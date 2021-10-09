Khatibzadeh: Israel in no position to make statements about Iran atomic program

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has reiterated that the Israeli regime is in no position to make statements about Iran’s nuclear energy program.

“This regime is sitting on hundreds of nuclear warheads, is not a member of the NPT, and refuses to join this treaty or any other international monitoring regime,” Khatibzadeh told France 24 during a recent interview.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman explained that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, has fully complied with its obligations, and 15 consecutive reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency show Iran has fully and sincerely adhered to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in response to a question about the Israeli prime minister’s claim during his address to the United Nations General Assembly that Iran’s atomic program has quote crossed all red lines.

He touched on the negotiations between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal on a possible U.S. return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying the United States needs a key to return to the negotiating room.

“Iran and the P4 + 1 are all members of the JCPOA, and it is the United States that wants to return to the negotiating room; so it needs an entry key, and this key is in fact the ability of this country to respond to the demand of the P4 + 1 countries and Iran,” Khatibzadeh noted.

He stressed that the U.S. must lift all sanctions that have been imposed, re-imposed, or imposed under other categories by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration against Iran, and provide guarantees that no one else in the United States will violate the agreement again.

Iran says it will soon resume negotiations with Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany in the Austrian capital Vienna on a possible U.S. return.