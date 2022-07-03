Kayhan: Pro-West camp in Iran spares US, blames own negotiators for JCPOA deadlock

In an article, the paper said the Iranian negotiating team’s insistence on the main conditions set by Tehran for a restoration of the 2015 deal made it clear to the US that the current Iranian administration was not tying the country’s issues to the fate of the troubled agreement.

The outcome of the indirect talks between Iran and the US proved to the public that the US was not ready to provide guarantees and could easily withdraw from the nuclear agreement again without paying any price, the principlist daily said.

It added that while the US keeps throwing a wrench in the diplomatic process, “some lackeys of the West at home are trying to make the public opinion imagine that Iran’s negotiating team is a rookie and should back down on its demands in order to [enable] a resolution of the country’s economic problems.”

While it was the US that abandoned the deal and is not willing to return to it, “those claiming to be seeking reforms [in Iran]…have spared the US, the main party responsible for the current situation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and are directing their attacks on the country’s negotiation team,” the daily wrote.