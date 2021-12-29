Wednesday, December 29, 2021
type here...
PoliticsNuclearIFP Exclusive

Kayhan: Iran’s strong logic in Vienna put US on back foot

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
A Tehran-based newspaper close to the Principlists says the new Iranian administration’s resort to a “strong logic” and insistence on its rights during the talks in Vienna on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal successfully put pressure on the US and made it soften its rhetoric.

In an article published Wednesday, Kayhan highlighted a shift in the tone of the US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley regarding the diplomatic process aimed at revitalizing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) following the takeover of Iranian President Ebrahim Reisi.
Malley said recently that the US would not “agree to a worse deal because Iran has built up its nuclear program.”
This is while Malley and other officials in the administration of President Joe Biden had said shortly after taking office that they were seeking a stronger deal with Iran that would tighten the limits on the country’s nuclear program besides restricting its missile activities and regional role.
According to Kayhan, that was when Raisi’s predecessor Hassan Rouhani was still in office and his officials were bent on pursuing “a passive diplomacy.”
The paper added, however, a change in Iran’s administration and the Parliament’s persistence in reviving the Iranian nation’s violated rights “led the Americans to set aside their bullying and vulgar rhetoric.”
Malley’s new statements “indicate that it is Iran’s strong logic and upper hand in the talks that have successfully put pressure on the United States to remove all the sanctions, [allow] verifications, give credible guarantees [that it will stay in the deal], and compensate for all the damages it caused due to several years of breaking commitments,” Kayhan wrote.
Iran now “considers the fulfilling of all these demands as a condition for giving the US the permission to rejoin the JCPOA,” it added.

Previous articleRussia urges west not set up ‘artificial deadlines’ for nuclear talks
Next articleUS says reedy to remove bans inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks