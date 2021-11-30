Kamran Ghasempour ranked top 92kg freestyle wrestler of 2021

Iran’s Kamran Ghasempour has been ranked by United World Wrestling as the top athlete of 2021 in the 92kg category.

According to the latest UWW ranking, Ghasempour got 76 points followed by Russia’s Magomed Kurbanov with 58 points and the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Osman Nurmagomedov with 39 points.

Ghasempour won a gold medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships in Norway by defeating Kurbanov in the final bout.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Hassan Yazdani and Amirhossein Zare also came second in the 86kg and 125kg categories while Mohammad Nokhodi was ranked third in the 79kg.

United World Wrestling’s website says: wrestlers of all three styles and 30 weight categories will receive prize money with the top-ranked wrestler getting $10,000 followed by $7,000 for the second-placed wrestler and $3,000 for the third-ranked wrestler.

