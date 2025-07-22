Judiciary spokesperson: Tehran Friday Prayers leader Seddiqi has no role in relatives’ legal case

Dismissing media reports, Jahangir told a press conference that Seddiqi has served solely as an advisor to the head of the Judiciary since 2013.

“He neither occupies an executive nor a judicial position and therefore has no capacity to influence any case, including matters involving his family,” he said.

The Iranian Judiciary announced last month that six individuals, including the son and daughter-in-law of the prominent cleric were arrested over financial charges.

The arrests came amid scrutiny over a high-profile land transfer case involving a 4,200-square-meter property in northern Tehran.

Regarding the ongoing case involving Seddiqi’s relatives, Jahangir confirmed that the case is still under investigation at the prosecutor’s office.

“Several individuals have been summoned, and some have been detained. The investigation is ongoing, and once preliminary findings are complete, details will be made public,” he stated.