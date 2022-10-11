Judiciary official: Israeli spy captured in Iran’s Kerman Province

Ebrahim Hamidi said the suspect plotted to carry out acts of sabotage but this conspiracy got foiled thanks to vigilance of intelligence agents of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Hamidi added that the detainee was acting under the guise of a businessman.

According to the head of Kerman Province’s Justice Department, the suspect made a number of trips to neighboring countries to give intelligence to the Israeli regime and also to receive training for sabotage.

He got arrested upon leaving Iran for the purpose of giving information to a Zionist official in the region and being assigned a new mission, the official added.