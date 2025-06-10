Media WireJudiciary

Judiciary: 9 ISIS members executed in Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Prison

Nine members of the Takfiri-terrorist group Daesh (ISIS), who intended to carry out terrorist operations inside Iran in 2017, were executed by hanging after arrest and following legal procedures and judicial review of their case.

The Iranian Judiciary announced that the execution sentence for these terrorists was carried out after they were convicted of “moharebeh” (enmity against God) through armed rebellion and possession of military weapons, and following confirmation by Iran’s Supreme Court.

On January 27, 2018, Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force, had announced that an ISIS terrorist team was eliminated in western Iran.

ISIS had intended to send its operatives into Iran to conduct several terrorist operations against the people in border and central cities of the country, but this plot was thwarted.

During the armed confrontation with ISIS terrorists in western Iran, a number of terrorists were killed and several others were arrested.

During this operation, a number of ISIS operatives were also killed by detonating their suicide vests, and 3 Iranian security personnel were martyred.

Various types of military weapons and ammunition were seized from the members of this terrorist team.

