Journalist: Iranian parl’t reportedly considers Hormuz Strait closure amid Western pressure

Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of Kayhan newspaper, welcomed the reported initiative, stating it would be a “legal and powerful tool” to respond to ongoing “hostilities and sanctions” by the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Israel.

In an editorial published on Wednesday, he cited past military actions and sanctions against Iran, as well as recent threats to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism under the defunct 2015 nuclear deal, as justification.

Shariatmadari argued that blocking the strait to Western-linked vessels is Iran’s “minimum response” to the aggression. He referred to past remarks by Iranian officials and commanders, including a letter from the late General Qassem Soleimani supporting similar warnings.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest oil transit chokepoints. According to CNBC, its closure could drive oil prices above $250 per barrel.

The article ends with a sharp call for Iranian policymakers to take a decisive action.