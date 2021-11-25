Joint committee holds 1st session on General Soleimani assassination

Iran and Iraq wrapped up the first session of a joint committee mandated to investigate the U-S assassination of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

That’s according to Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Iranian Judiciary’s International Affairs. Gharibabadi said following high-level talks between the judiciaries of Iran and Iraq and efforts by the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office, an Iranian legal-judicial delegation attended the first meeting of the Joint Committee for Investigation into the assassination of General Soleimani and his entourage in Baghdad.

Gharibabadi said a joint statement issued after the two-day meeting condemned the US move as a serious crime, a human rights violation and a breach of international law. It also called the assassination a violation of Iraq’s national sovereignty.

He added that the panel pledged to take all necessary legal and judicial measures to bring the perpetrators and orchestrators of the terror attack to justice.

According to the Iranian official, the key point from a legal point of view is that this statement stipulates that the crime was committed during an official visit by General Soleimani to Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government.

The next session of the investigative committee is to be held in Tehran within a month.

Iran’s top General, Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated in a U-S drone strike outside Baghdad airport in January 20-20. The drone attack was directly ordered by former US president Donald Trump.