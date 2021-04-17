JCPOA Joint Commission Wraps Up Meeting in Vienna

The meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, which had started in Vienna at the level of deputies an hour ago with delegations from Iran and the P4+1 in attendance, was wrapped up a few minutes ago.

The participants reviewed the trend of talks in the past few days, and received the report of expert groups on the domains of sanctions and nuclear issues.

In this meeting, it agreed that bilateral and multilateral talks as well as technical consultations continue in coming days, and that the JCPOA Joint Commission hold another plenary meeting if necessary.

Several bilateral and multilateral meetings were earlier held between the head of the Iranian negotiating team and European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora as well as other delegations taking part in the talks.

In tandem with these negotiations, technical consultations by expert groups are also underway.