Japan gives Iran $6.3 million aid to fight Covid

The Japanese government has signed a $6.3 million grant agreement for joint projects with the World Health Organization in the Islamic Republic of Iran to demonstrate its continued solidarity with the Iranian people in the face of the Covid pandemic.

The financial aid document was signed during a ceremony on Tuesday by Seyed Jafar Hossein, Representative of the World Health Organization in Iran, and Hirotaka Mateo, Japan’s Chargé d’Affaires in Tehran, in the presence of officials from Iran’s Ministry of Health.

Under the project, six MRIs will be purchased to boost Iran’s capability to fight Covid-19.

Jafar Hossein thanked Japan for this financial assistance, saying it’s going to be of great help. “The MRI machines that the World Health Organization will buy with this grant will not only serve to respond to Covid-19, but will also be used in the long-run for other diseases”, he added. “The coronavirus has spread rapidly around the world, endangering not only human lives but also the global economy,” Hirotaka Mateo said.

Mateo underlined that strengthening the health sector is one of the key priorities of the Japanese embassy, adding that Japanese science and technology can play a key role in expanding relations between Iran and Japan.