Italy warns Israeli retaliation for Iran military operation could lead to spiral of violence

“We hope that Israel, strengthened by its military victory, will want to make common sense prevail by desisting from further reactions that could trigger a spiral of violence harmful to everyone,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said during a hearing of the Italian parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission.

“We demand that Iran and affiliated groups cease their attacks and stand ready to take further measures in response to any new destabilizing initiatives,” he added.

Speaking at the same hearing, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that Iran’s attack increased the risk of collateral damage in the Red Sea and Lebanon, where Italy has a warship and troops, respectively in the scope of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.

On the risk of possible escalation deriving from Israel’s possible reaction, he stated, “I am not and do not want to call myself pessimistic, but I am certainly worried: there could be a reaction from Israel and a new spiral of violence and war could still be triggered.”

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the reprisal on Israel was “necessary and appropriate” and was aimed at military targets. Israel has vowed to respond to the attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian vowed that any further Israeli attack will be met with a “stronger” and “extensive” response.