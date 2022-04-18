Israeli troops target Palestinian worshipers in al-Aqsa

The Wafa news agency reported that Israeli soldiers once again forced their way into the sacred site on Monday morning and removed worshipers from its courtyards in order to allow settlers into the compound.

The forces imposed a siege on prayer halls, as snipers climbed on the roofs of the al-Aqsa Mosque and buildings adjacent to it, it said.

The report added that Israeli forces prevented young people under the age of 25 from entering the mosque and closed the area near al-Wad Street in the Old City of al-Quds as settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a show of support for those facing intensified Israeli violence, hundreds of people across various parts of the Israeli-occupied territories took to the streets to protest Israeli forces’ attacks on worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and Israeli soldiers in the city of Nazareth on Sunday night as participants denounced the Tel Aviv regime’s actions in al-Quds, its illegal and provocative measures, and its disregard for the historical and legal status quo at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Young men closed a main street and set tires on fire. During the confrontations, Israeli military forces arrested more than a dozen people, including girls.

Elsewhere in the center of the northern port city of Haifa, dozens of people took part in a mass demonstration called by Palestinian movements and activists, and in defense of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Extremist settler groups have threatened to hold a counter-protest in the same place.

Moreover, a young Palestinian man was shot by Israeli forces during clashes in the Arab-majority neighborhood of At-Tur, located approximately one kilometer east of the Old City of al-Quds.

Confrontations also broke out in the Jabal Mukaber area between Israeli troops and young protesters, but no injuries were reported.

Additionally, a young man was struck with live bullets and wounded during confrontations with Israeli forces in the center of the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil, also known as Hebron.

Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated the victim was shot in the knee by an Israeli sniper deployed in areas overlooking the Bab Al-Zawiya neighborhood.

Clashes erupted as people participated in a march called by the Palestinian Prisoners Club – an independent and non-governmental Palestinian organization that represents former and current prisoners – to mark Palestinian Prisoners Day and show solidarity with those held in Israeli prisons.

A large number of the participants carried torches, chanted slogans in support of the prisoners, and denounced the international community and Arabs for their silence on what is happening to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has reinforced its so-called Iron Dome missile system on the border with besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli regime’s public broadcaster Kan, the reinforcement comes amid fears that Palestinian resistance groups based in the impoverished coastal enclave would launch barrages of rockets in retaliation against the recent wave of aggression against worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Almost a year ago, similar atrocities against Palestinians in the occupied territories led to a war between the Israeli military and the Gaza-based resistance groups, which rose up in protest against the Israeli violence.

This year, the Israeli regime is already on heightened alert over the possibility of another war, as Gaza-based resistance groups have warned that dangerous ramifications await Israel if it continues to target and kill Palestinians.