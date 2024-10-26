Israeli strike on Iran draws international condemnation

Iraq has strongly condemned Israel’s aggressive actions against Iran and expressed solidarity with the Islamic Republic.

The spokesperson for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry Bassem al-Awadi stated, “The oppressive Zionist regime continues its aggressive policies, expanding the scope of war and blatant acts of aggression without any obstacles.”

The United Arab Emirate, which has formal ties with Israel, also condemned the Israeli military attack and emphasized the importance of exercising the highest level of restraint to avoid further risks and the spread of conflict.

Switzerland also condemned ‘dangerous escalation’ of violence in West Asia, including Israel’s attack on Iran.

Turkey, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, and the San’a-based Yemeni government slammed the Israeli provocation against Iran, calling on the United Nations Security Council to end Israeli military tension in region.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad resistance movements blasted Israeli attack on Iran, saying the aggression targets security of the region and its nations.

Iran’s Air Defense Command announced that Israel, in a provocative act, attacked military centers in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, adding the country’s air defense system intercepted and countered the projectiles.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army announced in a statement that two of its staff were killed in Israel’s strikes.