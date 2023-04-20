Israeli general says Tel Aviv wary as Tehran’s military might has grown ‘hundred-fold’

Brick was cited by the Arabic-language Rai al-Youm newspaper as saying on Wednesday that the Israeli military had decided in 2009 to launch a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities after the regime allocated a four-billion-dollar budget for the aggression.

He stated that the attack did not materialize because Israeli military leaders had reached an inevitable conclusion that the strike, if successful, would disrupt the Iranian nuclear program for a period of several months at most, and on the other hand, Iran’s counterstrike would cause great losses and many victims for Israel, so they decided not to go ahead with the attack.

“The operation itself, even if the United States of America participates in it, will result in the disruption of the Iranian nuclear program for several months, no more, but what is more dangerous than that is that we will be attacked by thousands of missiles daily, which will cause absolute destruction, which we did not expect, nor our ancestors expected it,” the former Israeli military commander continued.

Their ability to strike “has increased by hundreds of times from their ability in 2009, and especially, the ability they now enjoy to bomb Israel with long-range missiles,” he added.

Brick said the Iranian missiles are capable of carrying out a strategic attack against Israel and that these missiles have the capability to launch a “fatal military strike against Israel and cause massive damage to the Israeli infrastructure and vital installations, and heavy losses, which will take us many years back.”

Stressing that the successive Israeli cabinets have become addicted to issuing “absurd threats,” the former military commander added, “If you make empty threats and do not implement what is stated in them, then in the eyes of others you will turn into a barking dog that doesn’t bite.”

Addressing a parade to mark National Army Day in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi strongly warned the apartheid Israeli regime against taking even the slightest action against the Islamic Republic, saying Iran would react to such a move with “destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv.”

“The enemies, especially the Zionist regime (Israel), have received this message that the slightest move against the country will evoke a severe response from the armed forces and will be accompanied by the destruction of Haifa and Tel Aviv,” Raeisi said.

He also added that the message of Iran’s Army and Armed Forces to the US troops is that they must leave the region as soon as possible.

Iranian officials have previously condemned Israel’s threat to use military force against the country’s military, non-military and vital infrastructure, stressing that Tehran will not hesitate to respond decisively to any threat or wrongful action by the Tel Aviv regime.