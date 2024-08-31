Israeli forces sexually harassing Palestinian women in West Bank: Report

In one incident, a young Palestinian woman said an Israeli soldier exposed himself to her at a checkpoint on 17 August.

The woman stated that she was crossing the Tamar checkpoint in the Tel Rumeida neighbourhood when the soldier stopped her and instructed her to open her bag. After she complied, he took down part of his trousers and asked her: “Do you want it? Come and see.”

“Out of shock, I left the checkpoint and didn’t know what was happening, I felt as if someone had given me a slap,” she told Haaretz.

The young woman reported the incident to the local community leader, Basam Abu Aisha, who then contacted a senior civil administration official, who accompanied the woman to the checkpoint, where she identified her harasser.

According to Abu Aisha, he was subsequently threatened by a civil administration officer, Shadi Shubash, who told him that the young woman’s testimony was a “lie” and warned him not to “get involved”.

“I was exhausted and depressed by it. Now it’s easier for me, but when I want to go through the checkpoint I’m afraid the same thing will happen again,” the woman told Haaretz.

The Israeli forces said that they have launched an investigation into the incident.

Following the incident, other women reported similar humiliating treatment at checkpoints in the city, testifying to a spike in sexual harassment by Israeli soldiers in recent weeks.

One young woman reported that an Israeli soldier took photos of her and her sister when they were crossing the same checkpoint.

Another reported that an Israeli soldier searched her phone while holding her hand.

“He grabbed my hand and told me to open the phone. I told him these were my private photos, why should I open them?” she stated.

Others reported experiencing regular verbal abuse as they passed checkpoints, saying that young women are now scared to cross them on their own.

Hebron residents also reported that, since metal detectors were installed following 7 October, women are sometimes required to remove their clothing. In some cases, women reported being instructed to remove their hijabs.

In June, a UN report found that Israeli authorities have systematically subjected Palestinian women and girls to sexual violence, including forced nudity, public stripping, sexualised torture and harassment.

The report concluded that these abuses form part of the “ISF [Israeli security forces’] operating procedures”.

“These acts were intended to humiliate and degrade the victims and the Palestinian community at large, by perpetuating gender stereotypes that create a sense of shame, subordination, emasculation and inferiority,” the report added.