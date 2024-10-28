Media WireSecuritySelected

Israeli fighter jets did not enter Iran’s airspace during  assault: Spokesman

By IFP Media Wire
Esmail Baghaei

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail baghaei dismissed reports  that Israeli warplanes violated Iran's airspace during the regime's aggression against some  military sites inside Iran.

In a press conference on Monday, Baghaei emphasized that Tehran will utilize all available tools to deliver a decisive response to the recent attacks by the Zionist regime against Iran’s military centers, stressing that the Islamic Republic is resolute and serious in this regard.

He referred to the Zionist regime’s raids on several military centers in Iran, which occurred early Saturday morning, affirming that Tehran will not renounce its right to respond to Zionist aggressions. Tehran’s response will be proportionate to the nature of the attack.

He denied reports of Israeli jets entering Iranian airspace during the recent attacks, adding that Iran’s armed forces have shown they will not hesitate to deliver a decisive and regret-inducing response to any aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Regarding US Vice President Kamala Harris’s request for Iran to refrain from responding to Israeli attacks, the spokesperson stated that the Americans are following the wrong path, and this instance is no exception. They should restrain the Zionist regime.

Baghaei also addressed the use of Iraqi territory by the Zionist regime for attacks against Iran, saying that Iran has informed the Iraqi government and hopes it will follow up on the matter. The Zionist regime has repeatedly violated the airspace of other countries to carry out aggressions against other nations.

He added that it is the legal, international, and moral duty of countries to prevent such actions, expressing confidence that no neighboring country has granted such permission to the regime.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks