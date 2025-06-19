Israeli command and intelligence center hit in Iran’s military operation: IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) announced the strike in a statement on Thursday, saying that the center was targeted during the 14th round of attacks of Iran’s “True Promise 3” Operation against Israel.

The latest and 14th round involved a precision attack using suicide drones and strategic missiles that targeted the Israeli military’s command and intelligence center, located in the vicinity of a hospital, the statement read.

The world is now aware of the Iranian Armed Forces’ intelligence and precision attacks capabilities, noted the I.R.G.C., adding that all the areas across the occupied Palestinian territories are in despair and have turned into military barracks.

All military centers across the occupied territories have been evacuated and the Israeli military has set up its “useless” missile and defense systems in the middle of urban areas and under the cover of public places, the statement further added.

The I.R.G.C. referred to its previous warning that all the skies over the occupied territories were unsafe, saying it is now warning that the already-weakened regime cannot stand the economic harms caused by Iran’s punishment.

Israel attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials and several nuclear scientists were assassinated in targeted strikes, and civilians lost their lives when houses were struck directly.

The Iranian Armed Forces have responded powerfully, striking key targets in Tel Aviv and Haifa, among others, as Israel continues it attacks against civilian areas and infrastructure in different parts of Iran.