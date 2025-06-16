Media WireHealthcare

Israeli attacks on Iran kill at least 224: Health Ministry

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed that at least 224 people have been killed since Israel began launching attacks on the country.

Health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour, in a statement issued Sunday, said that the “false slogan” that Israel targets only military sites has been exposed as baseless.

So far, 1,481 individuals have been killed or wounded in the attacks. Of those, 1,277 have been hospitalized, with more than 90 percent identified as civilians.

“So far, 522 individuals have been discharged, while 224 men, women, and children have lost their lives as a result of the attacks,” he noted.

Health Minister Mohammadreza Zafarghandi also stated the majority of the victims of Israeli aggression on Iran in recent days have been civilians, including a significant number of women and children.

