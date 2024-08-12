Israeli Air Force suspends travel abroad for its personnel amid regional tensions

This move comes amid growing speculation about a potential attack on Israel by Iran and its allies, following the killing of senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military’s safety instructions for the general public remain unchanged, according to Reuters.

Regional tensions have escalated after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 31 after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas and Iran accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh’s assassination, while Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its responsibility.

Israel has also killed Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s senior-most military commander, in a strike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Hezbollah’s leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has vowed revenge, warning, “The resistance’s response to the assassination of commander Fuad Shukr is settled and there is no discussion about it.”