Any Israeli aggression will get ‘stronger’ response from Iran: Envoy

Iravani issued the warning in a letter sent to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Vanessa Frazier, after Iran’s decisive retaliation against the occupying regime’s April 1 terrorist attack on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic mission in Syria.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defense when required,” he said.

“Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran’s response will assuredly and decisively be stronger, and more resolute.”

Iravani also reaffirmed Iran’s “unwavering determination” to defend its people, national security and interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of threats and “vigorously” retaliate against acts of aggression in accordance with international law.

Overnight on Saturday and early Sunday morning, Iran launched hundreds of retaliatory missiles and drones at military bases in the occupied territories.

The attack came less than two weeks after Israeli warplanes bombed the consular annex of Iran’s embassy in Damascus, killing seven IRGC members who were on an advisory mission to the Arab country.

The envoy emphasized that Iran’s retaliatory operation was an exercise of Iran’s inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“Regrettably, the United Nations Security Council has failed in its duty to maintain international peace and security, allowing the Israeli regime to transgress red lines and violate the fundamental principles of international law,” he added.

“As a responsible Member of the United Nations, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and international law, and reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or conflict in the region.”