Israel labels UN chief ‘persona non grata’ over Iran military operation

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” said Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a statement.

“This is an anti-Israel Secretary-General who lends support to terrorists, rapists, and murderers.”

Katz added that Guterres, who he claimed supported the “murderers of Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and now Iran, the mothership of global terror, will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN for generations to come”.

Following Iran’s missile attack on Israel late Tuesday, Guterres condemned the “broadening conflict in the Middle East”, slamming “escalation after escalation” in the region.

“This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire,” stated Guterres.

Israel has been a harsh critic of the UN, with ties between Tel Aviv and the international body souring even more after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Guterres has repeatedly called for a ceasefire to halt the fighting in both Gaza and Lebanon.

The decision came amid Israel’s October-present escalation against Lebanon and genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which have respectively claimed the lives of more than 1,800 Lebanese and over 41,600 Palestinians. Women and children comprise the majority of the victims.