Israel sabotages any attempt at diplomacy: Iran’s president

In a statement released on Tuesday, Pezeshkian condemned Israel’s aggression against Qatari territory as “illegal, inhuman and anti-peace.”

On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the headquarters of the Hamas resistance movement in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what Israeli media described as an “assassination operation.”

The air raids came as Hamas leaders had convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Pezeshkian urged the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other international institutions “to respond immediately, decisively, and practically to this blatant aggression.”

He added that “lasting peace in the region is only possible by ending the occupation and aggression.”

“This terrorist act reflects the fact that the Zionist regime recognizes no boundaries for crime and terror, and on the other hand, it sabotages any attempt at diplomacy,” he said.

Pezeshkian also stated that attacking an independent country is a clear violation of national sovereignty and the United Nations Charter.

The Iranian president warned that the indifference of world powers in the face of such behavior “will double the risk of spreading crisis and war in the region.”

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s solidarity with Qatar and the oppressed people of Palestine, emphasizing that Israel’s “aggression and state terrorism” will not weaken the Palestinian people’s determination to pursue freedom and resistance.

“On the contrary, it will further strengthen the unity of the nations of the region against this occupation and injustice,” he continued.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran will “stand alongside all the oppressed nations of the region and will not allow unilateral and aggressive policies to jeopardize the security and future of the region.”

In an earlier attempt to derail diplomacy, Israel launched an unlawful aggression against Iran in June while Tehran and Washington were actively engaged in negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program.