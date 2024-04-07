Sunday, April 7, 2024
Israel says completed preparations for potential war with Iran

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Tel Aviv has completed its preparations to respond to any possible scenario against Iran days after Tehran’s consular building in Damascus was leveled in an Israeli missile attack.

“The defense system has finished preparations for a response against any scenario that may develop with Iran,” Gallant stated at an assessment conducted at the headquarters of the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv has recently withdrawn its ambassadors and evacuated embassies in multiple countries amid concerns over attacks that may take place as part of an Iranian retaliation for the Israeli raid on Tehran’s diplomatic mission in Damascus.

On Monday, Israeli warplanes bombed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, located next to the embassy building in Damascus’s Mezzeh district.

The attack killed two senior Iranian military personnel who were on an advisory mission to Syria as well as five of their accompanying officers.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and his deputy General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi were among the seven martyrs of the terrorist attack.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has vowed that Iran will “punish” Israel and make the evil regime “regret” its crime of assassinating the country’s military advisors in Syria.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has also stated Israel had resorted to indiscriminate assassinations after back-to-back failures in the face of the resistance, warning that the regime’s latest crime against Iranian military advisers in Syria “will not go unanswered”.

