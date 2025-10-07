Israel ‘pays people to lie on social media’: Iran’s FM

Araghchi has denounced a recently revealed Israeli propaganda campaign aimed at drumming up support for the regime on social media.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Araghchi said, “We don’t pay people to lie on social media. That’s what Israel does.”

The comment followed the release of a report by the Quincy Institute, which said that the Israeli regime pays a group of approximately 14 to 18 social media influencers around $7,000 for each promotional post aimed at creating a positive image of Israel in American public opinion.

The publication of this report has drawn significant attention, coinciding with widespread global tensions and criticism regarding Israel’s genocide in Gaza.