Israel claims can handle any Iran scenario

An Iranian official said Sunday that Israeli embassies were not safe, and a semi-official news agency published a graphic showing weapons it said would be capable of striking Israel.

Gallant’s office issued the statement about Israel’s preparedness after he held an “operational situation assessment” with senior military officers.

“Upon completing the assessment, Gallant emphasised that the defence establishment had completed preparations for responses in the event of any scenario that may develop vis-a-vis Iran,” his office said.

Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi added Israel “knows how to deal with Iran – offensively and defensively”.

“We know how to act forcefully against Iran in both near and distant places. We are operating in cooperation with the USA and strategic partners in the region,” he stated in televised remarks.

Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has also emphasized Israel is not seeking a war with Iran but will do “whatever it takes” to defend itself.

Iran has threatened to respond to the Israeli strike in Damascus last week that killed seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members, among them a senior commander.

Brigadier General Seyed Yahya Rahim Safavi, an advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, warned on Sunday that none of Israel’s embassies were safe any more and that Tehran viewed confrontation with Israel as a “legitimate and legal right”.

ISNA news agency has also published a graphic on Sunday that it said showcased nine different types of Iranian missiles it said could hit Israel.

The United States is also on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or American assets in the region.