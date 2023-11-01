Israel has crumbled: Iran’s foreign minister

“There is no doubt that the Palestinian nation and resistance are the definitive winner on the battlefield,” Amirabdollahian told Haniyeh.

The Iranian minister added that the Zionist regime has collapsed, and the definitive result of this battle is nothing but the decisive victory of the Palestinian nation and resistance.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the region is at the juncture of making a crucial decision.

He said: “The resistance groups in the region make decisions and do not necessarily wait for political decisions. Therefore, if the war crimes of the Zionist regime continue and the scope of conflict and war expands, no party will be unaffected by its implications and consequences.”

Amirabdollahian added that despite advising others to exercise self-restraint, the US government is actually a party to the war and is not in a position to invite others to do so.

The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed to the support votes of the countries of the world for Palestine in the recent session of the United Nations General Assembly, as well as the unprecedented anti-Israel demonstrations and gatherings of people in various countries of the region as well as in Europe and America.

He added this indicates the peak of global hatred towards the Zionist regime and its supporters, as well as the worldwide extent of the supporters of the Palestinian nation.

Amirabdollahian also briefed Haniyeh and other political officials of the Hamas movement on the diplomatic efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the regional and international levels and the United Nations, as well as some initiatives at the level of Islamic countries in support of Palestine to end the war crimes of the regime Zionism and break the inhuman blockade against Gaza.

Haniyeh, for his part, touched on the latest developments in Gaza, especially the unprecedented crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Gazans.

He said: “The Battle of Al-Aqsa draws the pages of the honor of Palestine and the Islamic Ummah.”

Haniyeh added that the Palestinian resistance movement follows up on the valuable efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran at the regional and international levels, and the United Nations to support the Palestinian nation.

He stated: “We express our and that of the Palestinian nation’s heartfelt gratitude for these efforts.”

The head of the political bureau of Hamas added that the Palestinian resistance is at the peak of its power and authority.

He said: “Therefore, instead of engaging with the resistance forces, the occupying regime continues to have on its agenda the launching of attack on Palestinian citizens. The amount of explosives used against the citizens and residential areas of Gaza is greater than the amount of the American atomic bomb in Hiroshima, and these attacks are being carried out with the full support of the United States and some European countries.”

Haniyeh stressed that the action of the United States in sending its ships and troops to the region and warning others is aimed at further enabling the Zionists to press ahead with their barbaric crimes in Gaza.