Saturday, April 13, 2024
Israel ‘in complete panic’ over Syria attack response: Military aide to Iran’s Leader

By IFP Media Wire
Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said the Zionists have, over the past week, been in a state of panic, fearing Tehran’s retaliatory attack in the wake of the Israeli regime’s deadly raid on Iran’s mission in Damascus.

Rahim Safavi added the Israeli regime has put on hold its invasion of Rafah, in southern Gaza, pending Iran’s response as to when and where it might happen.

Referring to the explicit stance of the Supreme Leader regarding the retaliatory attack against the Zionist regime, he said the warning has rocked all political and military organizations of the Zionist regime.

General Rahim Safavi said the differences among Israel’s political and military ranks have intensified as everybody knows the consulate of a country is regarded as its land.

The top Iranian military figure said by the grace of the Almighty God, the Israeli regime and its American supporters will be defeated.

He added the victory of the Resistance Front and the Palestinian nation is certain, in a move led by Iran.

Rahim Safavi went on to say that contrary to the US and Israel’s plans, a new Middle East and West Asia will come into existence with Iran and the Resistance Front being as the central theme, and the Israeli regime as well as the US as the losers.

