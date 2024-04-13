Israel ‘in complete panic’ over Syria attack response: Military aide to Iran’s Leader

Rahim Safavi added the Israeli regime has put on hold its invasion of Rafah, in southern Gaza, pending Iran’s response as to when and where it might happen.

Referring to the explicit stance of the Supreme Leader regarding the retaliatory attack against the Zionist regime, he said the warning has rocked all political and military organizations of the Zionist regime.

General Rahim Safavi said the differences among Israel’s political and military ranks have intensified as everybody knows the consulate of a country is regarded as its land.

The top Iranian military figure said by the grace of the Almighty God, the Israeli regime and its American supporters will be defeated.

He added the victory of the Resistance Front and the Palestinian nation is certain, in a move led by Iran.

Rahim Safavi went on to say that contrary to the US and Israel’s plans, a new Middle East and West Asia will come into existence with Iran and the Resistance Front being as the central theme, and the Israeli regime as well as the US as the losers.