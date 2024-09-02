Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank causing dangerous crisis in region: Iran FM

“The Israeli regime has taken the level of tension in the region to the cusp of a dangerous crisis by continuing its crimes in Gaza and sending its killing machine to the West Bank,” Araghchi wrote on X on Monday.

“If Tel Aviv’s western backers do not prevent it from continuing to cause tensions and commit crimes, they will suffer the consequences of such acts and must be held accountable,” he added.

More than 40,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 94,000 others wounded during Israel’s onslaught against Gaza since early October last year.

In late August, the Israeli army launched a massive West Bank military operation, deploying hundreds of troops and conducting airstrikes on the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas. The attacks have so far killed at least 29 Palestinians and injured 120 others.