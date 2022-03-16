IRGC Navy commander says missiles can evade electronic warfare

Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the range of the missiles has been increased and their maneuvering capability has been enhanced.

Tangsiri also said the explosive oomph of the projectiles has increased several times compared to the previous ones.

He announced the delivery of smart subs to the IRGC’s Navy for the first time, saying this will considerably beef up the force’s deterrence capability in order to counter underwater threats.

Tangsiri added that over the past two years, many homegrown warships, missile launch pads and smart submarine torpedoes have been delivered to the IRGC’s naval combat unit.

He noted that all the military hardware has been developed as a result of non-stop efforts by Iranian scientists at the Ministry of Defense and the country’s knowledge-based companies.

Iran has strengthened its military deterrence in recent years due to steady threats from adversaries like the US and the Zionist regime.