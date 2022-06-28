Tuesday, June 28, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

IRGC Navy chief: Iran fully, constantly monitoring Persian Gulf region

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Boat Persian Gulf

The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy says Iran has “fully and constantly” been monitoring the strategic Persian Gulf region, and that trans-regional enemies have no presence at all in the country’s southern territorial waters.

“The entire region is under our full and constant surveillance since we have the longest shore in the Persian Gulf and possess strategic islands there, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Tuesday.

Iran’s naval forces stand ready “all the time” and put that preparedness on display in military exercises, he said.

The IRGC Navy chief said although trans-regional foreigners are active in the southern waters of the Persian Gulf, they have no presence in Iran’s territorial waters.

The enemies of Iran maintain a presence in neighboring waters and supporting foreigners means insecurity, he warned.

Tangsiri also praised Iran’s recent brave impounding of two Greek oil tankers in its southern waters in retaliation for Athens’ seizure of an Iranian oil tanker under US pressure and subsequent transfer of its cargo to Washington.

Following Iran’s tit-for-tat measure, a Greek court revoked the decision and ruled that the Iranian tanker and its cargo should be returned to its owner.

