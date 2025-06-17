IRGC launches new wave of missile strikes in Operation True Promise 3

In a statement issued Tuesday, the IRGC reported that its Aerospace Force launched a powerful round of missile strikes targeting Israeli-occupied territories.

The force announced the missiles hit their intended targets despite Western backing and access to advanced defense technologies by Israel.

The IRGC emphasized the use of new operational tactics and technologies, stating that the strikes achieved “maximum success” in reaching their objectives.

The statement also warned that operations would continue against the “illegitimate regime” until its complete destruction, quoting a Quranic verse asserting that victory comes only from God.

Separately, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force, said Iranian drones struck strategic targets in Tel Aviv and Haifa within the past 24 hours.

He described the UAVs as long-range, precision-capable, and possessing high destructive power.