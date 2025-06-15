IRGC says struck Israeli warplane fuel production and energy supply sites with missiles, drones

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson for the IRGC, in a televised statement said as part of the ongoing offensive-combined operations under ‘True Promise III’ in response to new aggression by the Zionist regime, fuel production facilities for fighter jets and the regime’s energy supply centers were targeted with a large number of drones and missiles.

He further said the offensive operations of the Iranian armed forces will continue with “even greater force and scale” if the acts of aggression persist.

The IRGC spokesperson also announced that the IRGC aerospace defense system, operating under the unified command network and the joint air defense headquarters of the country, had “successfully intercepted and destroyed” three Israeli cruise missiles, ten drones, and dozens of hostile mini-drones in the affected regions.”

On Saturday night, the IRGC launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks against the Zionist entity, following the initial phase of the retaliatory operation “True Promise III” that began on Friday.

The latest stage of this large-scale military operation commenced around 11:45 a.m. local time on Saturday, with videos circulating on social media showing missiles hitting their targets.

This unprecedented retaliation is being conducted under the codename “Ya Ali ibn Abi Talib,” coinciding with the sacred occasion of Eid al-Ghadir that was observed on Saturday.

The main focus of this new round of ‘Operation True Promise III’ is the occupied port city of Haifa and its surroundings, which is home to several critical military and industrial facilities of the regime.

The strikes, according to Israeli media reports, targeted a series of strategic Israeli military and industrial sites, including oil refineries and electricity grids.

Images showed a massive blaze at the Haifa oil refinery, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky, with preliminary reports suggesting that the ensuing blaze is emitting toxic chemicals into the air.

Some regional media reports described Saturday night’s attack by the IRGC as the “largest missile attack” ever carried out by the Iranian armed forces against the occupied territories.