IRGC deputy commander vows strong response to Israel

Speaking at a ceremony in Qom commemorating the martyrdom of Hezbollah resistance movement’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other Resistance Front commanders on Wednesday evening, General Fadavi emphasized that the Islamic Republic has consistently retaliated against all acts of hostility over its 45-year history.

Dismissing speculations that Iran might have forgone a planned retaliatory operation against Israel, Fadavi stated, “The Islamic Revolution has never left any act of malice unanswered, and we will undoubtedly give Israel a regretful response.”

The senior commander urged individuals from all backgrounds to fulfill their roles in supporting the resistance front “based on their position and abilities.”

He pointed out that the belligerent parties, especially the US, have waged a war against Iran since the Islamic Republic’s inception in 1979 but have never achieved victory.

“Even the Americans, who have led these actions against us, acknowledge that they have not won a single victory,” he remarked.

Fadavi reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for Hezbollah and the resistance front, promising even stronger and quicker backing than before.

For the first time since the history of the Israeli regime, Iran has directly targeted positions inside the occupied territories in two operations dubbed True Promise I and II during the past months, and has promised a third retaloatory one.