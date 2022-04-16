IRGC condemns Israel’s crimes against Palestinians

The IRGC statement said a new Intifada (uprising) with the participation of the new generation of Palestinians is a nightmare for the Zionist regime and its regional and extra-regional backers.

The IRGC noted that the atrocities of the Zionists show they are worried about the increasing power of the resistance. It added that the desecration of the religious sanctities of Muslims by the Zionist regime following its raid on al-Aqsa Mosque is doomed to failure and will have no impact on the heroic movement of the Palestinians.

The IRGC urged the international community to respond to the developments in Palestine and to the crimes of the occupiers in al-Aqsa Mosque and other parts of the occupied land. It noted that the silence of those who are indifferent to the crimes of the Zionists will backfire on them and also on the self-proclaimed defenders of human rights at international bodies.

The IRGC added that the deplorable move by some Muslim countries to normalize ties with Israel emboldened the fake and evil regime to defile the Islamic sanctities.

It added that the Palestinian people’s determination to confront the regime will show new aspects of the anti-Zionist resistance to Tel Aviv and its regional and extra-regional allies and this will hasten to collapse of Israel.

The IRGC also condemned the international community’s indifference to the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians