IRGC commander: Israel doomed to failure

Addressing a gathering in the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday, Major General Hossein Salami said Israel feels embarrassed that a group of under-equipped fighters from the Gaza Strip, reeling from a blockade for 17 years, managed to incur a heavy loss on the regime.

General Salami said the Israelis “thought as the U.S., Britain, Germany and France support them, no one can reach them… They thought they had a sophisticated security apparatus and everything was under their control and no movement would be hidden from their eyes. They imagined that they had a powerful army and could sleep peacefully with these illusions.”

The Iranian commander also noted that the occupying regime has amassed tanks near the Gaza border but does not dare enter the besieged land to launch a ground combat with the resistance fighters.

“The arrogant powers in every part of the Islamic world stabbed the body of Islam with a dagger. In the east of Islam, they created the Zionist regime and in other parts they created a Takfiri community. They want to show that it is impossible to live peacefully without relying on Western countries,” General Salami underlined.