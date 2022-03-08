Tuesday, March 8, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyScience and TechnologyPoliticsSecurity

IRGC chief says Iran first Muslim state putting satellite in orbit

By IFP Editorial Staff
Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Slamai says the Islamic Republic of Iran is the first Muslim country to launch a satellite into space.

Salami said this important event and achievement is not just a technical act, but means overcoming those who wanted to lock us on earth.

He was speaking during a ceremony to launch Noor 2 satellite that was successfully put in orbit.

The IRGC commander emphasized that being in space is an indicator of being a developed country, saying, “That we can put our eyes in the sky and look at the earth from space is a great achievement.”

General Salami went on to say today Iran is able to overcome the enemy and acquire these sophisticated technologies and new know-how and translate them into a successful product.

The aerospace force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps successfully placed Iran’s second military satellite into orbit. The new satellite is dubbed Nour 2 and is put into an orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 13

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks