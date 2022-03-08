IRGC chief says Iran first Muslim state putting satellite in orbit

Salami said this important event and achievement is not just a technical act, but means overcoming those who wanted to lock us on earth.

He was speaking during a ceremony to launch Noor 2 satellite that was successfully put in orbit.

The IRGC commander emphasized that being in space is an indicator of being a developed country, saying, “That we can put our eyes in the sky and look at the earth from space is a great achievement.”

General Salami went on to say today Iran is able to overcome the enemy and acquire these sophisticated technologies and new know-how and translate them into a successful product.

The aerospace force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps successfully placed Iran’s second military satellite into orbit. The new satellite is dubbed Nour 2 and is put into an orbit at an altitude of 500 kilometers.