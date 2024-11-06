IRGC chief commander reiterates Israeli aggressions won’t go unanswered

Speaking at a meeting of the Assembly of Experts on Wednesday, General Salami stated that Iran’s two operations against Israel in April and October, dubbed True Promise I and II, demonstrated Iran’s resolute stance against any form of aggression.

The senior commander addressed the significant political and security transformations unraveling in West Asia, noting that Iran is at a crucial juncture, however, expressed optimism about the future.

He stressed the importance of public understanding of the developments, pointing out the long-standing direct and indirect conflicts between Iran and Israel, which have escalated over time.

He also said the Palestinian resistance factions’ surprise operation against Israel last October “revealed the regime’s vulnerability and demonstrated that the time gap between a tactical move and a strategic defeat for Israel is very short.”

Salami stressed that Israel’s survival is impossible without comprehensive support from the United States, further noting that the occupying regime serves as a political bridgehead for the U.S. in implementing its hegemonic policies in the region.