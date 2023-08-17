IRGC chief commander says to avenge death of martyrs, to expel US from region

Major General Salami added on Thursday the defeat of all of the enemy’s strategies in the Muslim world was due to the struggles of late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US.

General Salami also elaborated on the capabilities and performance of the IRGC on military, security, intelligence, scientific and other fronts.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the enemy seeks to tarnish the image of the IRGC, adding the IRGC is the largest anti-terror organization in the world.

The Leader made the remarks in a Thursday meeting with the commanders of the IRGC.