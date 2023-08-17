Thursday, August 17, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

IRGC chief commander says to avenge death of martyrs, to expel US from region

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Salami

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the IRGC will avenge the death of its martyrs and will definitely expel the United States from the region.

Major General Salami added on Thursday the defeat of all of the enemy’s strategies in the Muslim world was due to the struggles of late Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US.

General Salami also elaborated on the capabilities and performance of the IRGC on military, security, intelligence, scientific and other fronts.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the enemy seeks to tarnish the image of the IRGC, adding the IRGC is the largest anti-terror organization in the world.

The Leader made the remarks in a Thursday meeting with the commanders of the IRGC.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks