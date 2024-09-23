IRGC says dismantled cell of Zionist regime collaborators in Iran

The IRGC said 12 members of the cell were arrested. The statement noted that following the humiliating defeat of the Zionist regime and its Western and European supporters, especially the US, and their failure to achieve their evil goals in the face of the people of Gaza and Lebanon, the murderous officials of this fake and racist regime are trying to spread the crisis to inside Iran through undermining the Islamic Republic’s security.

The IRGC added that the members of the cell were identified in 6 provinces and were dealt a decisive intelligence blow.