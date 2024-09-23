Monday, September 23, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

IRGC says dismantled cell of Zionist regime collaborators in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that its intelligence operatives have dismantled a cell of the Israeli regime’s collaborators inside Iran. The statement was published by Tasnim News Agency.

The IRGC said 12 members of the cell were arrested. The statement noted that following the humiliating defeat of the Zionist regime and its Western and European supporters, especially the US, and their failure to achieve their evil goals in the face of the people of Gaza and Lebanon, the murderous officials of this fake and racist regime are trying to spread the crisis to inside Iran through undermining the Islamic Republic’s security.

The IRGC added that the members of the cell were identified in 6 provinces and were dealt a decisive intelligence blow.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks