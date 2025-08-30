IRGC arrests 8 suspected Mossad agents in northeastern Iran

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC’s Imam Reza unit said the arrests followed “precise and continuous intelligence operations” coordinated with the judiciary.

The suspects are accused of transmitting sensitive information, including coordinates of critical sites and details of high-ranking military figures, during the 12-day conflict with the US-Israeli alliance in June.

According to the statement, the group had received specialized training online from Mossad operatives and was planning attacks targeting senior Iranian officials and key infrastructure sites in the city of Mashhad.

Authorities also seized materials intended for building launchers, bombs, and explosive devices.

The IRGC said the network had ties with separatist groups and warned that any form of cooperation with Israel is strictly prohibited under Iranian law. Officials urged citizens to report suspicious activities via hotline numbers.

Iran’s parliament passed the “Countering Hostile Actions of the Zionist Regime” law in May 2020, mandating severe penalties for collaboration with Israel in any form.