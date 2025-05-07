BooksIFP Exclusive

Iraqi culture minister impressed by Tehran International Book Fair’s scale, diversity

By IFP Editorial Staff

During the opening ceremony of the 36th Tehran International Book Fair on Wednesday, Iraq’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ahmed Fakak, expressed astonishment at the vast size and scope of the event.

Speaking after visiting Iraq’s national pavilion – the guest of honor at this year’s fair – Fakak praised the number of participating publishers and the wide variety of titles on display.

“I’ve just visited the Iraqi booth, but I’m already impressed by the immense scale of the Tehran Book Fair. I hope I’ll have time to see all it has to offer,” he said.

The event was inaugurated earlier in the day with the participation of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Minister of Culture Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

More than 30 Iraqi publishers and cultural figures, both public and private, are participating in this year’s edition.

Minister Salehi emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy between Iran and Iraq, highlighting shared historical and cultural ties.

He expressed hope that Iraq’s prominent presence would mark a new chapter in bilateral cultural cooperation, particularly in publishing.

Fakak’s visit is expected to conclude by the end of the day, following further discussions with his Iranian counterpart on expanding cultural collaboration.

