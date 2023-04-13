Iraq, Oman mediating to restore Iran-Egypt ties: Report

A diplomatic source in Cairo has stated that although Egypt welcomes this mediation, especially the Iraqi mediation, as Egypt and Iraq have special relations, Egypt is observing the developments in the region, Almaalomah News reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that Tehran welcomes any positive development or progress that would strengthen the relations between Iran and Egypt.

The ministry denied imposing any restrictions on the travel of Egyptian citizens to Iran, and confirmed it welcomes Egyptians travelling to Iran.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Cairo admitted the former Shah of Iran and recognized Israel.