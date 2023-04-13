Thursday, April 13, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Iraq, Oman mediating to restore Iran-Egypt ties: Report

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Egypt Flags

Iraq and Oman have been meditating to restore relations between Iran and Egypt, Iraqi media outlets reported on Wednesday.

A diplomatic source in Cairo has stated that although Egypt welcomes this mediation, especially the Iraqi mediation, as Egypt and Iraq have special relations, Egypt is observing the developments in the region, Almaalomah News reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that Tehran welcomes any positive development or progress that would strengthen the relations between Iran and Egypt.

The ministry denied imposing any restrictions on the travel of Egyptian citizens to Iran, and confirmed it welcomes Egyptians travelling to Iran.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Cairo admitted the former Shah of Iran and recognized Israel.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks