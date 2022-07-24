Sunday, July 24, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldInt'l RelationsMiddle East

Iraqi FM says Turkey violated country’s sovereignty 22k+ times since 2018

By IFP Editorial Staff
Turkish Attack on Iraq

Iraq’s foreign minister says Turkey has violated the Arab country’s sovereignty more than 22,700 times since 2018 and the foreign ministry has sent 296 notes of protest to Ankara over the attacks.

Fuad Hussein says his country sent a new letter of protest against Turkey to the United Nations Security Council over an attack on a tourist resort in northern Iraq that killed 9 including a one-year-old child.

Hussein said the Iraqi prime minister has also ordered the formation of a military-political committee to visit the town of Zakho where the attack took place.

He added that the UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss Turkish attacks on Iraq, especially the Zakho incident, which he called a clear violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and international treaties.

Hussain, however, said Baghdad does not want and escalation in political, security or military tensions with Ankara and called for talks with Turkish officials.

He further stressed that Baghdad has evidence that shows Turkey carried out the Zakho strikes, amid denial by Ankara.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks